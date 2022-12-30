Year of hope & change

As 2023 comes knocking, a recap of year gone by is bound to happen. 2022 started with hope after two brutal years of Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown and it ends on a similar hope as another Covid-19 threat looms large. In politics, as AAP won, just a like a good Bollywood masala film, new comer Jeevan Jyot Kaur, an AAP MLA from Amritsar east, one of most keenly contested seats, emerged as dark horse beating Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia. Another lady to taste win in political debut was Ganeive Kaur Majithia, replacing her husband Bikram Majithia from Majitha.
Following the AAP landslide win, Amritsar witnessed a rather entertaining twist of power when Congress Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu overnight joined AAP and several turncoats followed to take control of municipal council. In entertainment, several high-profile visits happened as RRR star cast SS Rajamouli-Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja visited Golden Temple, before the film’s release, to an overwhelming welcome by their fans. Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manushi Chiller, Prakash Raj and Anupam Kher made their visits in 2022. Bibi Jagir Kaur contested and became the first woman president of Highest governing Sikh body. A sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple was attempted and the suspect was beaten to death by public. In crime, city’s infamy continued with the encounter of singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killers and murder of BJP leader Sushil Tuli in broad daylight.
The end of year saw farmer agitation renew its pace, a massive fire was reported in GNDH that gave a major scare to authorities and covid 19 made its presence felt through the year. Amritsar got a new DC administrative complex, leaving the heritage town hall quarters. A first-of-its-kind night food street opened a new chapter of tourism in city offering midnight experience. GNDU, made history of its own by winning MAKA trophy for record 24 times, and receiving second best ratings of NAAC in the country. —Compiled by Neha Walia; Lensman: Sunil Kumar
