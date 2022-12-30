Year of hope & change

As 2023 comes knocking, a recap of year gone by is bound to happen. 2022 started with hope after two brutal years of Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown and it ends on a similar hope as another Covid-19 threat looms large. In politics, as AAP won, just a like a good Bollywood masala film, new comer Jeevan Jyot Kaur, an AAP MLA from Amritsar east, one of most keenly contested seats, emerged as dark horse beating Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia. Another lady to taste win in political debut was Ganeive Kaur Majithia, replacing her husband Bikram Majithia from Majitha.

Farmers protest against the Central and state governments.

The night food street inside the Heritage Town Hall building has been a big hit.

Punjab Police personnel at the site where two alleged killers of Sidhu Moosewala were shot.

Following the AAP landslide win, Amritsar witnessed a rather entertaining twist of power when Congress Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu overnight joined AAP and several turncoats followed to take control of municipal council. In entertainment, several high-profile visits happened as RRR star cast SS Rajamouli-Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja visited Golden Temple, before the film’s release, to an overwhelming welcome by their fans. Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manushi Chiller, Prakash Raj and Anupam Kher made their visits in 2022. Bibi Jagir Kaur contested and became the first woman president of Highest governing Sikh body. A sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple was attempted and the suspect was beaten to death by public. In crime, city’s infamy continued with the encounter of singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killers and murder of BJP leader Sushil Tuli in broad daylight.

Ex-councillors, along with Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, joined AAP.

Guru Nanak Dev University faculty and players with the Men’s Hockey World Cup trophy on the campus.

The end of year saw farmer agitation renew its pace, a massive fire was reported in GNDH that gave a major scare to authorities and covid 19 made its presence felt through the year. Amritsar got a new DC administrative complex, leaving the heritage town hall quarters. A first-of-its-kind night food street opened a new chapter of tourism in city offering midnight experience. GNDU, made history of its own by winning MAKA trophy for record 24 times, and receiving second best ratings of NAAC in the country. —Compiled by Neha Walia; Lensman: Sunil Kumar

Sandeep Singh, the prime accused in the Sudhir Suri murder case, in Amritsar.

People at the SGPC office after a ‘sacrilege bid’ at the Golden Temple.

A grab of the CCTV footage purportedly showing a person placing an IED under the car of SI Dilbagh Singh in Amritsar.

Patients being brought out of GND Hospital where a fire broke out.

AA