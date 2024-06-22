Yoga Day celebrated at Spring Dale

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Spring Dale Senior School celebrated 10th International Yoga Day with a vibrant and engaging event promoting physical and mental wellbeing through yoga. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said the celebration brought together students, teachers, and staff to participate in a series of activities aimed at fostering a healthy lifestyle and mindfulness. The event kicked off with a rejuvenating yoga session led by the school yoga instructor. “The sessions provided a unique opportunity to experience the transformative power of yoga along with techniques to manage stress and enhance overall wellness,” said Sharma. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society said yoga is an incredible tool to embrace holistic wellbeing and attain better health standards for society at large, especially the youth. He added that International Yoga Day celebrations at Spring Dale are a testament to the fact that the school is committed to nurture not only academic excellence but also the physical and mental health of students.

BBK DAV College for Women

BBK DAV College for Women observed International Yoga Day, underlining the theme ‘yoga for self and society’. The Department of Physical Education along with the NCC and NSS Units of the college participated in the event. The programme started with the instructive session by Rajesh Bhatia, Shashi Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, members of the Bhartiya Yog Sansthan. Addressing the participants, Rajesh Bhatia enumerated the various benefits of yoga and how its practice brings joy, health and peace from within and deepens our sense of connection with other life forms. Neha Kakkar highlighted the significance of yoga asanas as their regular practice enhances cardiovascular health, improves posture and balance and increases overall body awareness. Shashi Kakkar viewed yoga as a holistic stress management technique that enhances overall wellbeing and quality of life.

DAV College

Driven by enthusiasm and the motivation to thrive in a society which is healthy — both physically and mentally — the cadets of NSS Department of DAV College came together to celebrate International Yoga Day. Principal Amardeep Gupta also participated in the celebration. The function began with a brief introduction on Yoga Day by the principal. He explained that through the regular practice of yoga, students could achieve better mental and physical health. The session started with the yoga prayer from Shrimad Bhagwad Geeta, followed by warm-up exercises, surya namaskar, simple cultural asanas and pranayam. The principal told the gathering that the International Yoga Day is a gift to the world by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who put forward the proposal on December 11, 2014, in the United Nations General Assembly, which was accepted by 193 nations.

DAV Public School

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day on the theme ‘yoga for self and society’ with vigour. A special commemorative yogic kriya session was organised on the school premises and through the online mode. More than 1,500 students, faculty members and staff attended the session. The session began with an invocation prayer, followed by anulom vilom pranayam and bharamri pranayama. The yoga enthusiasts plunged themselves in mind-body workout, practising various asanas and mudras like surya namaskar, parvat asana, tad asana, ardh chakra asana, bhujang asana, hasya yoga to name a few, in spectacular synchronicity with instructions by the school’s yoga instructors. Principal Pallavi Sethi, in her address to the students, parents and staff, said yoga is the most profound way to enhance human consciousness and wellbeing. She emphasised that everyone should make yoga an integral part of their life.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.