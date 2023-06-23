Yoga Day celebrated in virtual mode

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Spring Dale Senior School celebrated 9th International Yoga Day with a vibrant and engaging event promoting physical and mental well-being through the practice of yoga. The celebration brought together students, teachers, and staff to participate in a series of activities aimed at fostering healthy lifestyle and mindfulness. The event kicked off with a rejuvenating yoga session led by the school yoga instructor. For the enthusiasts who could not reach the school premises, an online yoga session was also organised on the occasion, which saw an overwhelming participation by students, their parents and grandparents. The sessions provided a unique opportunity to experience the transformative power of yoga along with valuable techniques to manage stress and enhance overall wellness.

DAV students perform asanas

Amritsar: Police DAV Public School celebrated International Yoga Day at its campus here on Wednesday. Kunwar Vijay Partap, MLA, Amritsar North, was the chief guest. Along with him, a large number of students and 1PB Girls Battalion NCC Amritsar attended the event. The theme for this year’s yoga day was Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam; Har Aangan Yoga. Various asanas were performed by the participants with great enthusiasm. The event had a very positive impact on creating awareness about the benefits of yoga in human life. Dr Vipin Jishtu thanked all the participants.

DAV College celebrates Yoga Day

Driven by enthusiasm and motivation to thrive in a society, which is healthy, both physically and mentally, the cadets of NSS Department of DAV College came together to celebrate International Yoga Day. Principal Amardeep Gupta also participated in the celebration along with the students. The function began with a brief introduction on Yoga Day by Principal Amardeep Gupta. Gupta explained that through the regular practice of yoga, students could achieve better mental and physical health. The session started with the yoga prayer from Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta followed by the general warm-up exercises, surya namaskar, simple cultural asanas and pranayam.

Yoga is physical & spiritual practice

Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, in collaboration with the District Ayurvedic Department, celebrated 9th edition of International Yoga Day at the health centre here yesterday. Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice originated in India. The purpose of yoga is to build strength, awareness as well as harmony in both mind and body. Practicing yoga regularly helps to clear our mind and offers a level of calm, focusing your attention on the matter at hand and increases concentration. Various faculty members, employees and students participated and performed yoga.

Yoga brings joy, health and peace

BBK DAV College for Women, celebrated International Yoga Day on Wednesday, in which the Department of Physical Education along with the NCC and NSS units of the college participated. Celebrating the occasion, Principal Pushpinder Walia expressed that the practice of yoga brings joy, health, peace from within and deepens a sense of connection between an individual’s inner consciousness and the external world. The event started with the instructive session of Rajesh Bhatia, Sanjana Kundra, and Meenakshi, members of Bhartiya Yog Sansthan. Addressing the participants, Rajesh Bhatia said that yoga was based upon the edifice of unifying the mind, body and soul in order to foster greater mental, spiritual and physical well-being. He also accentuated the various benefits of yoga as its regular practice enhances cardiovascular health, improves posture, balance and increases overall body awareness.

Eye check-up camp concludes

Global Group of Institutes held a two-day eye check-up camp jointly organised by the Pharmacy Department of the Institute and Dr Om Parkash Eye Institute, Mall Road, Amritsar. The eye institute’s team led by Dr Santokh Singh conducted the camp. More than 275 persons were examined at the camp. On the first day, 125 persons including faculty, staff and students were examined by the team. On the second and concluding day, more than 150 persons were examined by the eye specialists of Om Parkash Eye Institute. The patients were prescribed medicines, eye drops and spectacles. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi thanked the team of specialists from the hospital for conducting the camp at the institute. The management regularly organises such medical camps for its students, faculty and staff so that they remain healthy and fit, he said.

Bhavan’s students learn yoga benefits

The 9th International Yoga Day was celebrated by Bhavan’s students here on Wednesday. Keeping in mind the health of the world, students were made aware about the purpose, methods and benefits of yoga. The students were taught about yoga asanas on this day and also told that yoga was the best way to lead a healthy and a long life. Director-Principal Anita Bhalla, teachers and students performed yoga under the supervision of yoga instructors and also learnt tricks to enjoy a stress-free life.

Edu institutes celebrate yoga day

The international Day of Yoga was celebrated by the students of Khalsa College Chavinda Devi and Khalsa College Public School, GT Road, under Khalsa College Governing Council. Gurdev Singh, Principal of Chavinda Devi, and Amarjeet Singh Gill, Principal of Public School, provided information about keeping the body fit and clean living. On the occasion, volunteers of NSS department and college staff practiced different yoga asanas at Chavinda Devi and students participated in poster-making competition related to the day. Principal Gurdev Singh said the yoga had the power to unite the entire human race. Yoga means connecting the body and mind with spirituality.