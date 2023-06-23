 Yoga Day celebrated in virtual mode : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Yoga Day celebrated in virtual mode

Yoga Day celebrated in virtual mode

Spring Dale School students celebrate International Yoga Day in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Spring Dale Senior School celebrated 9th International Yoga Day with a vibrant and engaging event promoting physical and mental well-being through the practice of yoga. The celebration brought together students, teachers, and staff to participate in a series of activities aimed at fostering healthy lifestyle and mindfulness. The event kicked off with a rejuvenating yoga session led by the school yoga instructor. For the enthusiasts who could not reach the school premises, an online yoga session was also organised on the occasion, which saw an overwhelming participation by students, their parents and grandparents. The sessions provided a unique opportunity to experience the transformative power of yoga along with valuable techniques to manage stress and enhance overall wellness.

DAV students perform asanas

Amritsar: Police DAV Public School celebrated International Yoga Day at its campus here on Wednesday. Kunwar Vijay Partap, MLA, Amritsar North, was the chief guest. Along with him, a large number of students and 1PB Girls Battalion NCC Amritsar attended the event. The theme for this year’s yoga day was Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam; Har Aangan Yoga. Various asanas were performed by the participants with great enthusiasm. The event had a very positive impact on creating awareness about the benefits of yoga in human life. Dr Vipin Jishtu thanked all the participants.

DAV College celebrates Yoga Day

Driven by enthusiasm and motivation to thrive in a society, which is healthy, both physically and mentally, the cadets of NSS Department of DAV College came together to celebrate International Yoga Day. Principal Amardeep Gupta also participated in the celebration along with the students. The function began with a brief introduction on Yoga Day by Principal Amardeep Gupta. Gupta explained that through the regular practice of yoga, students could achieve better mental and physical health. The session started with the yoga prayer from Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta followed by the general warm-up exercises, surya namaskar, simple cultural asanas and pranayam.

Yoga is physical & spiritual practice

Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, in collaboration with the District Ayurvedic Department, celebrated 9th edition of International Yoga Day at the health centre here yesterday. Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice originated in India. The purpose of yoga is to build strength, awareness as well as harmony in both mind and body. Practicing yoga regularly helps to clear our mind and offers a level of calm, focusing your attention on the matter at hand and increases concentration. Various faculty members, employees and students participated and performed yoga.

Yoga brings joy, health and peace

BBK DAV College for Women, celebrated International Yoga Day on Wednesday, in which the Department of Physical Education along with the NCC and NSS units of the college participated. Celebrating the occasion, Principal Pushpinder Walia expressed that the practice of yoga brings joy, health, peace from within and deepens a sense of connection between an individual’s inner consciousness and the external world. The event started with the instructive session of Rajesh Bhatia, Sanjana Kundra, and Meenakshi, members of Bhartiya Yog Sansthan. Addressing the participants, Rajesh Bhatia said that yoga was based upon the edifice of unifying the mind, body and soul in order to foster greater mental, spiritual and physical well-being. He also accentuated the various benefits of yoga as its regular practice enhances cardiovascular health, improves posture, balance and increases overall body awareness.

Eye check-up camp concludes

Global Group of Institutes held a two-day eye check-up camp jointly organised by the Pharmacy Department of the Institute and Dr Om Parkash Eye Institute, Mall Road, Amritsar. The eye institute’s team led by Dr Santokh Singh conducted the camp. More than 275 persons were examined at the camp. On the first day, 125 persons including faculty, staff and students were examined by the team. On the second and concluding day, more than 150 persons were examined by the eye specialists of Om Parkash Eye Institute. The patients were prescribed medicines, eye drops and spectacles. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi thanked the team of specialists from the hospital for conducting the camp at the institute. The management regularly organises such medical camps for its students, faculty and staff so that they remain healthy and fit, he said.

Bhavan’s students learn yoga benefits

The 9th International Yoga Day was celebrated by Bhavan’s students here on Wednesday. Keeping in mind the health of the world, students were made aware about the purpose, methods and benefits of yoga. The students were taught about yoga asanas on this day and also told that yoga was the best way to lead a healthy and a long life. Director-Principal Anita Bhalla, teachers and students performed yoga under the supervision of yoga instructors and also learnt tricks to enjoy a stress-free life.

Edu institutes celebrate yoga day

The international Day of Yoga was celebrated by the students of Khalsa College Chavinda Devi and Khalsa College Public School, GT Road, under Khalsa College Governing Council. Gurdev Singh, Principal of Chavinda Devi, and Amarjeet Singh Gill, Principal of Public School, provided information about keeping the body fit and clean living. On the occasion, volunteers of NSS department and college staff practiced different yoga asanas at Chavinda Devi and students participated in poster-making competition related to the day. Principal Gurdev Singh said the yoga had the power to unite the entire human race. Yoga means connecting the body and mind with spirituality.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

UK teacher pleads guilty to online sex abuse of Indian children

2
Trending

French man drugged wife every night, then recorded 'guests’ raping her; 51 arrested: Report

3
Nation

US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals

4
Haryana

52-year-old veterinary doctor 'shot dead' in Haryana's Kurukshetra

5
Nation

Yeats' Upanishads, ghee sourced from Punjab among Modi's gifts to Biden; Lady Biden receives eco-friendly green diamond

6
Nation

PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with Joe Biden before high-level talks: White House

7
Nation

Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama

8
Punjab

SGPC delegation meets Punjab Governor, demands to nullify Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023

9
Punjab

Giani Raghbir Singh takes charge as Akal Takht Jathedar

10
Nation

After uproar over Holi celebrations at Islamabad university, Pakistan PM's office asks Higher Education Commission to withdraw notification

Don't Miss

View All
New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Top News

STATE VISIT: Modi, Biden hail new era for ties amid flurry of deals

STATE VISIT: Modi, Biden hail new era for ties amid flurry of deals

Pacts on chips, minerals, technology, space and defence

PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress

PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress

Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more tha...

STATE VISIT: US to offer in-country renewal of H-1B

STATE VISIT: US to offer in-country renewal of H-1B

Indian professionals working in US won’t have to travel over...

India, US to launch joint mission to space in 2024

India, US to launch joint mission to space in 2024

STATE VISIT: Sandalwood box, Upanishads among Modi’s gifts to Biden

STATE VISIT: Sandalwood box, Upanishads among Modi's gifts to Biden


Cities

View All

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Roadways contractual employees hold rally

Maze of wires greets visitors to Katra Ahluwalia bylanes

Beri Gate Park cries for proper maintenance & sanitation

Four pistols smuggled from Pak through drone seized

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Swaying signage signals impending threat to lives

City bus service for Mohali on the anvil

Accept form of transgender category candidate: HC

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Composition of delimitation board unlawful, say experts

Ex-cop’s son killed in Phillaur; 8 booked

Baba Balak Nath Nagar park in total disarray

British MP Dhesi bats for air connectivity between UK, Punjab

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal