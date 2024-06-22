Yoga Day celebrated with zeal, fervour at different venues in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 21

Yoga sessions were held at different venues of the holy city to observe the 10th edition of the International Yoga Day here on Friday. The programmes were based on the theme given by the Ministry of Ayush — Yoga for Self and Society.

MLA Jeevanjot Kaur perform yoga at Company Bagh in Amritsar on Friday.

The district administration held a yoga programme, led by AAP MLA (East) Jeevan Jyot Kaur, with the assistance of District Ayurvedic Department and Bharti Yog Sansthan at Company Bagh.

Around 500 yoga practitioners performed which included MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jyoti Bala, SDM Mankanwal Singh Chahal and District Ayurvedic Officer Dr Dinesh Kumar.

She said over 3,000 people in the district were benefiting from free yoga sessions being offered by the government under the CM’s Yogshala project. A team of expert yoga trainers were imparting training at 129 public places in the district.

A programme was organised at Air Force Station, Amritsar Cantonment. All air warriors, civilians, MES personnel along with their families participated with enthusiasm. The session was conducted under the guidance of Seargent KK Mishra who introduced various yogic exercises.

NCC cadets of the Army, Navy and Air Force wing under the aegis of NCC Group Headquarters, Amritsar, celebrated the International Day of Yoga at the iconic Khalsa College, Amritsar. In consonance with this year’s theme, NCC cadets practiced various yogasanas and yog-kriyas emphasising its significance for physical and mental health, impact on personal well-being and potential to foster harmony and unity in society. The event was led by instructors from Bhartiya Yog Sansthan who enlightened the cadets about the importance of yoga in harmonising mind, body and soul, thus offering a holistic approach to healthy well-being.

To mark the day, the NGO Voice of Amritsar organised an event at a hotel in Green Avenue locality.

Yoga instructor Sarika Malhotra offered simple asanas for daily workouts. She said to keep the body and mind healthy and alert, one needs to make an effort to take out time for a daily workout.

