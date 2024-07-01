Yoga in Golden Temple complex: Social influencer fails to join investigation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 30

A Vadodara-based social media influencer, Archana Makwana, who had sparked a row over practicing yoga in the Golden Temple complex on June 21, did not join the investigation today as ordered by the police.

She was supposed to appear before the Amritsar police, which is investigating the case. On the basis of the SGPC’s complaint, the police had booked her for outraging the religious sentiments and served her a notice.

Kotwali SHO Harsandeep Singh said as per the norm, three notices are sent to the person named in the FIR to join the investigation in a case. “She has been sent the first notice to appear today, but she did not comply. Neither she, nor her legal representative has approached us. We will send her two more notices. If she does not acknowledge the three notices, then the arrest proceedings can be initiated,” he said.

