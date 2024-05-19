Young theatre actor shares his journey to silver screen

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 18

Aman Sher Singh, a young theatre actor of the city, who commenced his theatre journey way back in 2011 through a short street play will be seen in a prominent role in an upcoming Punjabi movie, “Kudi Harayne Val Di”, starring Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. Releasing mid-June, Singh will play the role of actor Yograj Singh’s son. This is his second opportunity on the screen, the first one was with “Welcome to New York” movie in 2018. Though it was a small role, playing one of the gang members but it made him share the screen with Diljit Dosanjh, which he shares was a big deal.

Having played a variety of roles in hundreds of plays on the stages of theatres across the country, he gives all the credit to his love for theatre. “Theatre is the real seed for an acting career. Real lessons are learnt on the stages. But as advised and always encouraged by my mentors Kewal Dhaliwal and Jaswant Mintu, I kept playing different roles to challenge myself. It proved so fruitful for me that for both movies I was part of, I got a chance through direct calls from the casting team, who had heard about my performances,” Singh said, adding, “Passion was what I kept adding to all my roles. It made all the difference.”

Interestingly, he had never been on the stage during both his schooling and college and neither had ever imagined himself becoming a theatre actor. It all happened by chance. “In 2011, one of my friends was looking for an actor for his street play and he casually advised me to try. I was hesitant first but then said yes. I was offered the role of a drug addict and despite being my first performance - my role was appreciated by all including the chief guest Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu. She had especially met me after the performance and praised so highly. She may not know but her encouragement proved magic for me,” he recalled.

Currently, he is also working on many more projects including a web series. “I am grateful that I am from holy city as Amritsar has a rich theatre culture, which is encouraging for many aspiring actors. Performing at Punjab Naatshala is the favourite experience of almost every actor. Thanks to its founder, Jatinder Brar as Naatshala’s stage is an nurturing ground for many,” he said, who also performed in many plays there.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.