Youth arrested for rape, blackmail

Amritsar, January 10

Jandiala police have arrested a youth for allegedly blackmailing and raping a girl for the past three years. The victim was a minor when the incident took place and the police therefore added charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the FIR.

The accused was identified as Amarbir Singh of Gehrimandi village. He was brought on police remand for further investigations. The victim had alleged in her complaint that the accused threatened to leak her obscene pictures and videos on social media. The case was registered following three-month-long investigations.

The complaint was lodged with the SSP (Amritsar rural) on October 31, 2023.

In her complaint to the police, the victim alleged that she came in contact with the victim around three years ago. She alleged that during the relationship, the accused forcibly entered into physical relations with her.

She alleged that he took her objectionable pictures besides hooking her to drugs. The accused started blackmailing her for leaking the same on social media, she said. The victim then narrated the problem to her family and they decided to lodge a complaint with the police. The probe was carried out by an SP rank official and after taking legal opinion from the district attorney the police registered an FIR yesterday and arrested the accused.