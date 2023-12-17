Youth arrested with illegal weapon grilled, 263 grams of heroin recovered

Amritsar, December 16
Interrogation of a youth arrested with country-made weapon led to the recovery of 263 grams of heroin on Saturday.
The Chatiwind police had arrested Manpreet Singh, alias Gora, of Jhite Khurd village four days ago with a country-made weapon. The police recovered a .32 bore pistol and four live bullets from his possession. The police also impounded his Tata Safari SUV (bearing registration No. PB-02-AZ-4267) which he was driving. A case under the Arms Act was registered against him.
Gurpartap Singh Sahota, Superintendent of Police (SP), said during interrogation, Gora confessed to have heroin in his possession. On his disclosure, the police recovered 263 gram of heroin today. The police added sections of the NDPS Act in the FIR. Further probe was on.
In separate incidents, the police have arrested two drug peddlers. They were identified as Jatinder Singh of Angarh and Sunny, alias Lifafa, of the Maqboolpura area. The police seized 65 gram and 50 gram of heroin, respectively, from them.
