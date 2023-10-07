Youth attacked with sword, hospitalised

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 6

A youth was hacked and left seriously injured in Mohkampura area here on Thursday. The victim was identified as Avtar Singh, alias Jugnu. The accused, Paramjit Singh alias Pamma, is a resident of Mohkampura area locality.

He was rushed to the Civil Hospital from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. The police said Paramjit used to suspect that Jugnu was trying to get him arrested.

In his statement to the police, Jugnu said he along with his friend Happy was standing at Jhuggian wala Chowk where Paramjit Singh arrived and said why they were getting him arrested by the police. He said they denied doing so, but the accused entered into a scuffle with him. He said some passersby intervened and the matter was resolved for the time being. He said when he went towards the Bille Wala chowk, he saw Paramjit rushing towards him with a sword and attacked him.

He said Paramit hit him repeatedly with the sword on the head and arms. He said he fell down and the accused repeatedly attacked him and fled away. Later, his friends Happy and Rajat took him to hospital.

Sub-Inspector Puran Singh said raids were on to nab the accused, who is absconding after the incident. A case had been registered, he added.