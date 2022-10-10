Youth attacked with weapons, dies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 9

Sahil Preet Singh (27), a resident of Maqboolpura, was killed by several persons in his locality on Sunday morning.

The incident came to light when other residents spotted the body of the deceased, and informed his kin and the police. The Maqboolpura police initially took the body into custody, before handing it over to the family after post-mortem.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said, “An investigation is underway to identify the suspects.”

The kin of the deceased said, “Sahil Preet used to work with his father as a painter. He had left the house for some work. He was attacked by several unknown persons with sharp-edged weapons near Street No. 13. The attack left him critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.” He is survived by his father, mother, brother and a sister.

The police are currently scrutinising the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area. ADCP Rana said a case has been registered, but the reason behind the murder would only be ascertained after the arrest of the suspects.

Probe on to identify suspects