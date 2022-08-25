Youth booked for firing at school bus

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 24

The Jandiala police have booked Karaj Singh of Jania village for attempt to murder and under the Arms Act after he fired at the school bus on the Jandiala Guru-Jania road on Tuesday.

The driver, conductor and the children had a narrow escape when the accused fired at them for not giving way. Driver Harinder Singh and conductor Shehnazdeep Singh snatched the pistol from him and later tied him with a tree before the police reached the spot.

Swapan Sharma, SSP, Amritsar Rural police, said investigations were in progress to ascertain the source of the weapon. Initial probe also hinted that the accused was a drug addict.

Harinder Singh, driver for bus belonging to Saint Soldier Convent School at Jandiala, said the bus was carrying around 45 children at that time. He said around 2.25 pm, the accused on a motorcycle came from behind and started blaring horn frantically.

He said enraged over not given way, the youth overtook the bus. The accused took out the pistol and fired at the bus. He said they overpowered him and snatched the pistol.

A case under Sections 307 and 341 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against Karaj Singh.