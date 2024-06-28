Youth booked for minor’s rape on marriage promise

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, June 27
Rajasansi police have booked a youth for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl after luring her on the pretext of marriage.
The victim alleged that the accused repeatedly made physical relations with her by promising to marry her. Now the accused, identified as Amritpal Singh of Haer village on Ajnala road and his family, had not only refused to marry her but had also uploaded her objectionable pictures on social media.
The police said a case under Section 376 of IPC, Section 6 of POCSO Act and Section 67 (A) of IT Act was registered against Amritpal Singh who was absconding.
The victim, in her statement to the police, alleged that she had a relationship with Amritpal Singh who called her on July 31 last for watching a movie. However, he took her to a guest-house where he forcibly made physical relations with her though she insisted on getting married first. She alleged that the accused also clicked her objectionable pictures at that time.
She said that in August she along with her family met his mother who was hospitalised at that time due to a fracture in her leg. She said that in December, Amritpal’s mother and his maternal uncle called her and said that he could not marry her as he was a drunkard and would destroy her life.
She said that her family pleaded with them but they did not agree. She said that on June 18, she saw that the accused had uploaded her objectionable pictures on social media. After this, she decided to lodge an FIR against the suspect.
