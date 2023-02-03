Youth booked for raping teenage girl

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 2

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Bohlia village falling under Ajnala police station here. Though the incident occurred on January 10, a complaint was lodged with the police yesterday.

The accused identified as Gora, a resident of Fatehgarh Shukarchak, is a distant relative of the victim. No arrest was made till now though and a case has been registered.

The victim stated to police that on January 10, her parents had gone to meet some relatives in Tarsikka while her two brother and sister had gone to the school. She was alone at home when the accused entered the house at around 11am. She alleged that the accused forcibly took her to a room where he raped her. She said the accused threatened to kill her parents and siblings if she told anyone about this. She said she got frightened and did not tell about this to her family at that time.

Now, she told her mother about the incident and after consulting other family members, they lodged a complaint with the Ajnala police.

Sneha Lata, investigating officer, said the police have registered a case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC against Gora and efforts were being made to arrest him. The medical examination of the girl was also conducted and further probe was on.