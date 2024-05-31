‘Youth Chaleya Booth’ walkathon held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

A voter awareness walkathon was organised on the theme ‘Youth Chalya Booth’ to encourage voters of the district to cast their vote on

June 1. The march started from the District Administrative Complex and ended at the School of Eminence, Mall Road. Nodal Officer and SVEEP-cum-District Education Officer Rajesh Kumar said India is the largest democracy in the world and one should be a part of the democratic exercise called elections.

Kumar said through this march, an attempt has been made to convey a message to the young voters that their participation in the elections is extremely important.

He added that about 50,000 first-time voters were registered in Amritsar constituency, who will use their right to vote on June 1. “The main goal of conducting SVEEP activities for a long time is to convey all necessary information regarding the process to every section of society. The district administration has made all necessary arrangements for the voters to ensure their convenience. Additionally, a super model polling booth, model polling booth, green polling booth, pink booth and youth-managed polling booth have been set up in the district to celebrate the elections like a festival,” he stated.

