Youth club opens clinic

Amritsar, March 16
A local youth organisation, Jai Ho Club, has opened a mohalla clinic and a laboratory for poor patients to provide affordable medical services. Club president said the clinic would provide OPD consultation and free medicines for five days to all patients by charging a nominal fee of Rs 10. The lab would conduct all blood tests by charging a registration fee of Rs 20.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
11 big banks create US$ 30 billion rescue package for First Republic
First Republic serves a similar clientele as Silicon Valley ...
6 die in fire in Hyderabad multi-storey commercial complex
The 6 were found in an unconscious condition by firemen in a...
Death toll in UP cold storage roof collapse rises to 8; CM sets up probe panel
The chief minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2...