Amritsar: Youth dies due to drug overdose

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 5

A 21-year-old youth, identified as Sonu of Gaunsabad village, allegedly died of drug overdose here on Saturday. He was under treatment at GND Hospital. Following the statement of his father, Gurwel Singh, the Kamboh police have booked a youth, Raju, who allegedly administered the injection to him.

Gurwel told the police that on April 25, his son was going to the Gaunsabad bus stand. On the way, he chanced upon his friend Sunny accompanied by another friend Raju. He said he returned at around 11 pm and was not well. When asked, he told them that Raju had forcibly injected him an intoxicating injection. He said he rushed his son to GND Hospital where he succumbed yesterday.

#drug menace