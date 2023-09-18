Youth dies of drug overdose, 2 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 17

A week after a youth died of drug overdose, the police have booked two persons on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Manpreet Singh (25), had injected drugs at a vacant plot on the main GT road falling under the Maqboolpura police station here. He died on the spot due to overdose of drugs. Those booked were identified as Harjinder Singh, alias Mota, of Fatehgarh Shukarchak village, and Shamsher Singh, alias Talli, of Maqboolpura. The police have arrested Harjinder while Shamsher is absconding from his house.

Sub-inspector Rajinderpal Singh, investigating officer (IO), said Harjinder and Manpreet Singh, a resident of Rana Garden Colony, had consumed drugs at a vacant plot on September 9. While Manpreet died of overdose after taking injection, Harjinder fled from the spot after the incident. The IO said he was arrested by the police. During preliminary probe, Harjinder revealed that they had bought drugs from Shamsher. A raid was conducted at Shamsher’s house, but he had already absconded. The IO said raids were on to nab him.

#drug menace