Youth dies of drug overdose, four booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

A youth identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Gaggomahal village falling under the Ramdass police station died of drug overdose here today. Following a complaint filed by his wife Arshdeep Kaur, the police have booked four persons, including a woman, on charges of culpable homicide and under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

They were identified as Lovepreet Singh, Baljit Kaur, Balraj Bawa and Paramjit Singh. The police arrested Lovepreet and Baljit Kaur while raids were on to nab remaining two alleged drug peddlers.

Gurpartap Singh Sahota, SP, said the suspects were arrested after the family alleged that Gurpreet had bought the contraband from them.

#drug menace