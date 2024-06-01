Youth dies of drug overdose, friends booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 31

A 22-year-old youth identified as Khushpreet Singh, a resident of Muktsar Sahib, allegedly died of drug overdose here yesterday. On the complaint of his family, the police have booked two of his friends on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Those booked were identified as Raman Singh of Gidderbaha, Muktsar Sahib, and his unknown accomplice. Khushpreet along with his friends had come to Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on May 25.

Gurbhej Singh, father of the deceased, told the police that his son along with his friends, including Raman Kumar, had come to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. He said on Wednesday, Raman told them over phone that Khushpreet had met with an accident and taken to the Civil Hospital. He said by the time they reached hospital, doctors had declared Khushpreet dead while his friends were missing from there. Doctors attending on Khushpreet said he died of drug overdose. ASI Sukhdev Singh said a case was registered against suspects and raids were on to nab them.

