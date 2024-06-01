Youth dies of drug overdose, friends booked

Amritsar, May 31
A 22-year-old youth identified as Khushpreet Singh, a resident of Muktsar Sahib, allegedly died of drug overdose here yesterday. On the complaint of his family, the police have booked two of his friends on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Those booked were identified as Raman Singh of Gidderbaha, Muktsar Sahib, and his unknown accomplice. Khushpreet along with his friends had come to Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on May 25.
Gurbhej Singh, father of the deceased, told the police that his son along with his friends, including Raman Kumar, had come to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. He said on Wednesday, Raman told them over phone that Khushpreet had met with an accident and taken to the Civil Hospital. He said by the time they reached hospital, doctors had declared Khushpreet dead while his friends were missing from there. Doctors attending on Khushpreet said he died of drug overdose. ASI Sukhdev Singh said a case was registered against suspects and raids were on to nab them.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 10 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 9 am
Amid tight security arrangements, polling begins at 7 am and...
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am
Amid tight security arrangements, voting starts at 7 am and ...
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh records highest voter turnout at 14.35 pc till 9 am
Polling under way for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 Assembly by-elect...
‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal
The seat is currently held by Pratibha Singh
Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss
Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state