Youth dies of drug overdose in Attari

Amritsar, June 14
An unidentified youth allegedly died of drug overdose in Shiv Nagari area in Attari here on Friday. After taking the body into their possession, the police sent it for an autopsy. The body was kept in the mortuary for identification.
Sub-Inspector Arjun Kumar said an unidentified youth injected drugs today. Immediately after injecting drugs, he fell on the ground and started writhing in pain. He said by the time onlookers arranged for a vehicle to shift him to a hospital, he died on the spot.
The police said no document was found from the pockets of the victim. People criticised the police and the government as drugs were allegedly being sold without any fear of the law..
