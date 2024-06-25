Youth dies of drug overdose in Patti

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 24

A Sabhra village resident allegedly died of drug overdose on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The deceased has been identified as Manpreet Singh (26).

Jassa Singh, father of the deceased, said his son went with his friend yesterday evening, had an overdose of drug and died. Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO, Patti Sadar, said the police visited Manpreet’s residence to record the statement of his family, but they refused by saying they did not want to pursue the case. The family members of the deceased alleged that drug trade was rampant in the area and there was no control over it.

