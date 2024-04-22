Amritsar: Youth ends life after girlfriend refuses to marry

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 21

A Dubai-returned youth, Gurpreet Singh, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in a hotel room here recently. He was upset after his alleged girlfriend refused to marry him. The police registered a case in this regard on Saturday after the victim’s sister lodged a complaint against the suspect.

The accused, identified as Diksha of Jagdambay Colony, who is reportedly a lawyer, has been booked by the Civil Lines police on the charge of abetment to suicide after his sister lodged a complaint with the police.

She was yet to be arrested. The police have recovered his mobile phone, which was sent for examination, said investigating officer ASI Kuldeep Singh. He said raids were on to nab the suspect.

Dalbir Kaur, victim’s sister and resident of Mattewal in Baba Bakala subdivision here, told the police that Gurpreet was settled in Dubai for the past seven years. He was working as a CCTV operator there. She said around three years ago, he came in contact with Diksha through social media and both wanted to marry. He was in touch with the accused through mobile phone.

He recently returned home but the accused allegedly refused to marry him. She alleged the suspect also duped his brother of lakhs of rupees.

After this, Gurpreet became very upset and started living alone. She said on April 6, he went out of the house but did not return. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. A further probe was on, the police added.

