Youth fair kicks off at GNDU, Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 26

The vibrancy and spirit of Punjab came alive as the Punjab State Inter University Youth Fair-2023 commenced amidst fervour and pulsating beats of bhangra at Guru Nanak Dev University’s Dasmesh Auditorium here on Sunday.

The fair witnessed diverse competitions and activities across various venues. Competitions in mimicry, skits, traditional costume, bhand, mime, group shabad, classical vocal (Hindustani/Karnataka) and group shabad were organised. Heritage quiz competition was organised in the conference hall and in the Architecture Department the competitions of kadhaee (bagh/phulkari), knitting hand fan, knitting nala, knitting gudian patole, knitting chhiku, knitting paranda, karoshia, knitting pidhi, knitting innu binnu, soil clay toys, knitting pope and knitting baskets were held.

Earlier, Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal inaugurated the youth fair while Dr Jiwan Jot Kaur, MLA, and all assistant directors of youth services attended the occasion.

The youth fair stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to nurturing cultural roots and providing a platform for the youth to thrive and contribute positively to society, Dhaliwal said. Emphasising the significance of culture in societal growth, he stressed the need to revive and strengthen it through such youth-oriented festivals. He lauded the state government and Guru Nanak Dev University for their joint efforts in organising this state-level extravaganza, aligning the youth with the rich cultural heritage of the region.

