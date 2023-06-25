Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 24

A resident of Vein Poin village, Devinder Singh (20), was found by the family members from the outskirts of Dhotian village here on Saturday. Harjinder Kaur, mother of the victim, termed it a murder by an unidentified person who took away his motorcycle after murdering him.

The incident was more heart-wrenching as Lakhbir Singh (70), grandfather of the victim, when came to know of the death of his grandson, he too died on the spot due to heart failure.

According to the statement of Harjinder Kaur, mother of the victim, he had gone to the market to buy medicine on his motorcycle on Friday afternoon, but did not return home till late night. The family tried its best to locate him, but his body was found from an abandoned room at Dhotian village on Saturday morning. The Sarhali police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against an unknown person.

Hardev Singh of Ghariala village, a close relative of the family, expressed resentment over police inaction in this regard. He said a case should be registered by name against those who was involved in the crime. He said the family would not cremate the body till justice was delivered to the bereaved family.

Investigation officer Sub-Inspector Iqbal Singh said the cause of death would be ascertained only after the postmortem report was received to the police.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Balkar Singh (50) of Dugal Wala village here, was seriously injured after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The incident came to the notice of nearby residents this morning. Balkar was admitted to the local Civil Hospital, but considering his serious condition, he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar. The Sadar police have initiated further proceedings.