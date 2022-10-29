Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 28

A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Chhana Kalan village in the Ajnala sub-division here today. The deceased, identified as Jagga Singh (23), was missing since yesterday evening.

As per the victim’s family, Jagga went to meet a woman in the area with whom he had developed illicit relations.

Himanshu Bhagat, SHO of the Ajnala police station, said the investigations were on to ascertain the cause of death. He said the body was handed over to his family members after the post-mortem examination. The autopsy report was awaited.

Manjot Singh, a resident of Dugtoot village and brother of the deceased, said Jagga used to work at a chemist shop. He had an affair with a married woman, who used to visit his shop.

He alleged that the woman had called Jagga to her house yesterday evening. He did not return home at night and his mobile phone was also switched off. While searching for him, they found his body near Chhanna Kalan village this morning. He alleged that his body had sharp weapon injuries and the suspect had killed him along with her accomplices.

SHO Bhagat said investigations were on in the case and the role of the woman was being probed. He said the cause behind his death would be ascertained after the autopsy report.