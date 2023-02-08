Youth held for raping domestic help

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 7

A 20-year-old girl was raped by a youth while she had gone to a marriage palace for work here on January 28.

A case was registered yesterday after the victim told her mother about the incident. The suspect was identified as Baljit Singh, alias Bobby, a resident of Kaler village. Following initial probe, the police arrested him last evening. A case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC was registered against the suspect.

Investigating Officer SI Sandeep Kaur confirmed the arrest of Baljit, adding that the medical examination of the victim was being done. The victim told the police that she worked as a domestic help. Her mother took her to a marriage palace for work on January 28.

The victim said she was in a room located on the roof of the upper hall of the palace, while her mother was working on the ground floor. She was sitting in the room when an unidentified youth reached there and forcibly raped her. She shouted for help, but in vain. The suspect later fled from the spot threatening to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. She got scared after the incident.

Sandeep said the incident came to light after the victim’s mother asked her to accompany her to the marriage palace for work, but she refused. When she insisted, the victim narrated the entire incident. They later filed a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered.

“While scrutinising the CCTV cameras of the marriage palace, the girl identified the suspect, who was arrested yesterday,” said the Investigating Officer.

