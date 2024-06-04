Youth held on charge of attempt to murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 3

The Ranjit Avenue police have arrested a youth and seized a country-made pistol from him, while his friend and the prime accused managed to flee. The arrested youth has been identified as Nitin Kumar (22) of Muradpura area on the Fatehgarh Churian road and his absconding friend as Rajvir Singh of Fatehgarh Churian.

According to the police, both complainant and the absconding accused were relatives. It said raids were on to nab Rajvir.

Rahul Kumar, the complainant, in his statement to the police said he had been in a relationship with a girl, Rajvir’s sister, for the past three years and they wanted to get married. Rajvir on coming to know about it started threatening Rahul and his family.

He said yesterday Rajvir called his mother and threatened her. He said my mother told him that they were going to a restaurant in Ranjit Avenue and would meet his parents when they return. He said Rajvir and his friend Nitin also reached there, which led to a scuffle, following which Rajvir took out a pistol and threatened him. In the melee Nitin was caught and later handed over to the police.

ASI Gurdial Singh, investigating officer, said an attempt to murder case had been registered against the duo and further probe was on.

