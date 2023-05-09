Youth held while stealing iron grills in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

Some alert local residents arrested a youth while stealing iron grills installed around the walled city under the Smart City project here on Sunday night. He was identified as Rahul of Aman Avenue area. His interrogation led to the arrest of his two accomplices — Ajay of Aman Avenue and Yuvraj of Anngarh area.

Investigating officer ASI Hardeep Singh said the police had recovered around four iron grills from their possession.

According to information, Rahul was caught red-handed by people while breaking and stealing iron grills adorning the green belt around walled city near Gate Hakima. He was thrashed by passersby who made his video. He was later handed over to the police for further action.

The ASI said a case under Sections 379 and 411, IPC, was registered against them at the Gate Hakima police station and further was probe on. During interrogation, they revealed that they had stolen the grills for the first time. However, the police said investigations were still in progress.