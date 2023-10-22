Youth held with 2 country-made pistols in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 21

The CIA staff nabbed a youth after confiscating country-made weapons from his possession here on Thursday. The accused was identified as Jatin Kumar, a resident of Valmiki Mohalla, Hathigate area.

Amolakdeep Singh, in-charge, CIA staff, said Jatin was arrested from near the Durgiana temple cremation ground yesterday. He was produced in a court, which sent him to police custody for further interrogation. During questioning, the police recovered another country-made pistol along with five bullets from him. He had just entered the world of crime and earlier no case was registered against him, said Amolakdeep.

A case under the Arms Act was registered against him. He said investigation was in progress to ascertain the source and motive behind procuring the weapons.