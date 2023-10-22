Youth held with 2 country-made pistols in Amritsar

Amritsar, October 21
The CIA staff nabbed a youth after confiscating country-made weapons from his possession here on Thursday. The accused was identified as Jatin Kumar, a resident of Valmiki Mohalla, Hathigate area.
Amolakdeep Singh, in-charge, CIA staff, said Jatin was arrested from near the Durgiana temple cremation ground yesterday. He was produced in a court, which sent him to police custody for further interrogation. During questioning, the police recovered another country-made pistol along with five bullets from him. He had just entered the world of crime and earlier no case was registered against him, said Amolakdeep.
A case under the Arms Act was registered against him. He said investigation was in progress to ascertain the source and motive behind procuring the weapons.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’
20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...
Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight
Simulates abort situation for crew module
Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan
Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs
US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys
Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...
Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits
25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals