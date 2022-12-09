Youth held with arms in Amritsar

Amritsar, December 8
The Cantonment police have arrested Sehajpartap Singh, a student, for allegedly possessing two country-made pistols. The suspect is a resident of the Azad Nagar area.
Khushbu Sharma, the SHO of the Cantonment police station, said that besides two country-made pistols, the police have also retrieved 11 live bullets and an empty shell from the car, which has been impounded. A case has been registered against the youth under Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Khushbu said the police had got a tip-off about a youth driving an SUV near Khalsa College. Subsequently, a checkpoint was set up near Khalsa College. When the car of the suspect was intercepted, he initially tried to speed away, but was nabbed.
