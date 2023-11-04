Youth held with country-made .32 bore pistol

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 3

The Amritsar (Rural) police have arrested a youth identified as Bikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Bakra, a resident of Baba Bakala, for allegedly possessing a .32 bore country-made pistol along with five bullets.

He was intercepted by a police party at a naka. The police also impounded his Royal Enfield motorcycle, which was without registration number.

A case under the Arms Act was registered against him and further investigation was under progress to ascertain the source of the weapon and motive behind carrying it. The police are also looking into credentials of the suspect.

#Baba Bakala