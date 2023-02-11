Youth hurt in road mishap, NHAI contractor booked

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 10

The road contractor of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been booked for not putting up proper signs for diversion and displaying reflectors at an under-construction bridge on NH-1 near Manawala. The case was registered on the complaint of the mother of an accident victim here yesterday.

Undergoing surgery The accident took place on January 31 when the car of a youth who had returned from Canada hit a bridge injuring him seriously along with a relative. The youth was from Nathoke village.

Cops at Chatiwind police station claimed that the negligence of the road contractor had led to the accident. The contractor did not display any sign of diversion nor was there any reflector or light on the under-construction bridge to make the commuters aware about the ongoing construction work.

Dalbir Kaur, mother of accident victim Gunwant Singh said, "My son is an experienced driver and he always follows traffic signs. In the absence of any sign, his car hit the bridge. The injuries can lead to disability. He is undergoing surgery and the treatment is costly. ”

Dalbir Kaur, mother of accident victim Gunwant Singh said, “Construction work on the six-lane project is going on at Manawala. My son was returning from Amritsar to his native village. The highway authorities closed the road for the construction of bridge on a drain. The authorities didn’t put any sign of diversion. There was no light on the spot. The reflectors were also missing. My son is an experienced driver and he always follows traffic signs. In the absence of any sign, his car hit the bridge in which he sustained serious backbone injuries. The injuries supposedly can lead to disability if medical aid gets delayed. He is undergoing surgery and the treatment is costly. The accident happened due to the negligence of the district administration and NHAI.”

It is the first time when the family of an accident victim has taken such an initiative. “The accident took place on January 31. We started making efforts to register an FIR the next day. It took seven days to get the FIR registered. No one listens to the common man in this country. My son is disappointed and has decided not to visit again. After doing a lot of leg work, we succeeded in getting a case registered. The police has registered a case against the unidentified contractor and may also take action against some workers of the firm. Even political leaders do not listen to the common man,” said Dalbir Kaur, mother of the victim.

A case under Sections 336, 337 338 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the contractor. Another car hit a pillar the same day. A diversion board has now been installed on that particular spot.