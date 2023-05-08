Youth kidnapped in Jandiala Guru a week ago, case filed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 7

A youth was allegedly kidnapped by several persons in Jandiala Guru area around a week ago, but a complaint was lodged with the police on Saturday after the family failed to trace him.

The police have registered a case against seven persons in this connection who are absconding. Those booked were identified as Gurbinderpal Singh, alias Bholu, and his wife Kulwinder Kaur of Janiyan village, Ranjit Kaur of Varana village under the Sarhali police station, Dalbir Singh, his wife Mandeep Kaur, Davinder Kaur, all residents of Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran, and Ravi Singh and Saba Singh of Janiyan village falling under the Jandiala police station here.

Gurmit Singh, brother of the victim and resident of Jalalabad area under the Vairowal police station here, told the police that Gurbinderpal and Kulwinder Kaur were his relatives. He said his brother wanted to go to Canada and therefore they had talked to them in this connection. He said the duo introduced them to the remaining accused who used to send aspirants abroad in search of greener pastures.

He alleged they demanded Rs 17 lakh for the same. He said they gave some amount in cash and the remaining was transferred to different bank accounts. However, they did not send Sajandeep to Canada even after a lapse of one year.

He said after they failed to send him abroad, they demanded their money back. He said on May 1, his brother Sajandeep went to meet Gurbinderpal and Kulwinder Kaur at Janiyan village for seeking their money back but did not return. When he did not come, he went to Janiyan village and found their house locked. He said when enquired from residents in the village, he came to know that the accused thrashed Sajandeep brutally and took him away in a car.

Balwinder Singh, SHO, Jandiala police station, said a case under Section 365 of the IPC was registered in this regard and investigation was on to find the whereabouts of the victim and the suspects who are absconding.