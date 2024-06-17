Youth kidnapped, killed by three over old enmity

Amritsar, June 16
A resident of Sheikhurpura Mohalla in the Jandiala Guru area, identified as Harpreet Singh (21), was allegedly kidnapped and killed by three youth over an old enmity.
The victim had been missing since June 9 evening. The police have arrested one suspect in this connection while two of his accomplices are absconding. An FIR was registered following the statement of victim’s mother Manjit Kaur.
Giving details, Durlabh Darshan Singh, investigating officer (IO), said Manjit Kaur told the police that Harpreet started taking drugs after falling into bad company. She said he went out of the house on June 9 evening, but did not return till late night. She said the family members looked for him at relatives’ house and religious places, but did not find any clue about his whereabouts.
Yesterday, the victim’s family came to know that Deepu of Gehri Mandi village along with his two unknown accomplices had kidnapped Harpreet outside a tavern near the Jandiala Guru grain market. The victim’s mother suspected that either the suspects had kept her son in illegal detention or harmed him.
The IO said that after Manjit Kaur’s complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 364 (kidnapping with intention to harm or kill), 365 (abduction with intention to keep in wrongful confinement), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code in this connection.
The IO said the police had arrested Deepu, who confessed that he along with Prince of Gehri Mandi and Kaku of Ekalgadda village, had killed Harpreet and burnt his body near Mallian village canal after wrapping it in a tarpaulin. The IO said the police had recovered the mortal remains (skeleton) from the spot and sent it for an autopsy.
