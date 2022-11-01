Youth killed after row over ownership of petrol pump

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 31

A youth was killed while his brother was injured when two persons attacked them with sharp-edged weapons following a dispute over their partnership of a petrol pump.

The incident occurred at Jandiala Guru area. The police have booked three persons, including a woman, on charges of murder, attempt to murder and under provisions of the Arms Act but no arrests have been made so far.

Balwinder Singh, a resident of Bhangwa road, Gehri Mandi, and father of the deceased identified as Bikram Singh, told the police that he along with his two brothers Satpal Singh and Kulwinder Singh had set up a petrol pump on their common land. The licence for the petrol pump is in the name of Gurjit Kumar of Hoshiarpur. They had given the land on lease for the petrol pump.

He said he along with his brother Satpal Singh had given the due share of Kulwinder Singh to him. He said he and Satpal only remained partners in the petrol pump now. He said Kulwinder’s daughter Rajbir Kaur of Kotli Gajra in Jalandhar allegedly started provoking her father and brother Jugrak Singh.

He said that as per daily routine, his son Bikram Singh had gone to the petrol pump and later he along with his second son Dilraj Singh also reached there. He said he was sitting in the cabin while Bikram and Dilraj were sitting outside and talking. He said that Jugraj and his father Kulwinder came to the site and attacked Bikram and Dilraj with sharp-edged weapons. Bikram was stabbed in the chest while Dilraj also sustained injuries.

He said when they raised the alarm, the accused fled. Bikram and Dilraj were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Bikram dead while Dilraj was referred to Amritsar for treatment.

The police have booked Kulwinder, his son Jugraj and daughter Rajbir under Sections 302, 307 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 564 and 59 of the Arms Act. Raids are on to nab them, said the police.

