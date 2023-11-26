Youth killed in birthday party celebrations in Tarn Taran village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 25

A youth was murdered at Bhail Dhae Wala village in brawl between two groups over playing a song by the DJ during a birthday party of a girl child on Friday night. Jagdish Singh, a resident of the village, had invited his neighbours on the birthday party of his granddaughter.

Ravisher Singh, DSP, Goindwal Sahib, said the deceased was identified as Shamsher Singh (22). He said during celebrations, there was a tussle over playing a song of their own choice between two groups. In the melee, three youths attacked Shamsher Singh with sharp weapons. He was rushed to the local Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The DSP said the suspects, who killed Shamsher, were identified as Ranjit Singh, Mandeep Singh and Sandeep Singh. He said the suspects were booked under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC by the Goindwal Sahib police.

