Youth murdered, 5 of family booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

A youth, identified as Deepak Kumar (24), was stabbed to death by a youth living in the neighbourhood after the accused rammed his bike into his brother in Gurbaxnagar area falling under the Gate Hakima police station here on Wednesday night.

The police have booked five persons identified as accused Jatin, brother Akash, their brother-in-law Sukhpreet and parents Sharvan Singh and Pammi on charges of murder. No arrest has been made so far as the accused are absconding, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Surinder Singh.

Hari Shankar, father of the victim, told the police that yesterday his nephew Gobinda had come to meet them. After dinner, his three sons Kaushal, Deepak and Gaurav went to see off Gobinda. He said Jatin, who was driving a bike rashly, hit his son Kaushal.

He said this led to a verbal argument following which Jatin challenged his sons and called his family who lived just a few metres away from the house. He alleged all the accused attacked his sons and Akash stabbed Deepak with some a pointed and sharp thing leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to a private hospital and from there to the Civil Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

ACP Surinder Singh said a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspects and raids were on to nab them.

