Youth nabbed with country-made pistol

Amritsar, March 27

The Gharinda police arrested a person with an illegal .30 bore pistol while his two accomplices managed to flee the spot here on Tuesday.

The arrested accused was identified as Gursharan Singh of Lakhowal village in Ajnala and his accomplices, who absconded, were identified as Nirvail Singh of Ram Diwali Hindua village in Lopoke and Roban Singh, alias Bobby, of Bal Sarai village in Beas.

As per information, the police had put up a naka near the Rajatala border village petrol pump when police personnel present there spotted three youths, riding a bike, coming towards the check-point. However, on seeing the police party, they took a U-turn, but lost control of their motorcycle and fell.

The police arrested Gursharan Singh, who was driving the bike, but his two accomplices riding pillion managed to escape taking advantage of darkness in the night. The police said Gursharan’s arrest led to the identification of two other suspects.

The police had launched a hunt to nab them. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against them. The police team also recovered a .30 bore pistol, five bullets and a bike from him.

