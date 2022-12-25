Youth nabbed with pistol

Amritsar: The Kathunangal police have recovered a country made weapon from Jashanpreet Singh of Talwandi Dasaundha Singh village. He was arrested at a checkpoint near Loharaka village. A .32-bore pistol, five cartridges and a magazine were recovered from him. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against him. TNS
One held with intoxicants
Amritsar: The CIA staff seized 4,200 intoxicant tablets from Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Manochahal, here on Friday. He was arrested at a checkpoint following a tip-off. He was travelling on a bike, which was also impounded. A case under the NDPS Act was registered. TNS
3 arrested with 50-gm heroin
Amritsar: The police have arrested three persons and recovered 50-gm heroin from them. Those arrested were identified as Vishal Singh of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Sajanpreet Singh of Gurnam Nagar and Prabhjot Singh of Gurnam Nagar. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...