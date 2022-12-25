Youth nabbed with pistol

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Kathunangal police have recovered a country made weapon from Jashanpreet Singh of Talwandi Dasaundha Singh village. He was arrested at a checkpoint near Loharaka village. A .32-bore pistol, five cartridges and a magazine were recovered from him. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against him. TNS

One held with intoxicants

Amritsar: The CIA staff seized 4,200 intoxicant tablets from Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Manochahal, here on Friday. He was arrested at a checkpoint following a tip-off. He was travelling on a bike, which was also impounded. A case under the NDPS Act was registered. TNS

3 arrested with 50-gm heroin

Amritsar: The police have arrested three persons and recovered 50-gm heroin from them. Those arrested were identified as Vishal Singh of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Sajanpreet Singh of Gurnam Nagar and Prabhjot Singh of Gurnam Nagar. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.