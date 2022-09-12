Youth organisation flags drug addiction, unemployment

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 11

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Naujwan Sabha organised a convention in Ajnala on the issue of drug addiction and its effects on society on Sunday. Some youth leaders presided over the event.

Dharminder Singh Mukerian said, “Youth unemployment is one of the biggest reasons behind drug addiction. An employed youth does not have much time for drugs. An unemployed youth, on the other hand, easily falls into the trap of drug addiction.”

The youth leaders also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party for failing to fulfill its promise of providing jobs to the unemployed. Kulwant Singh Mallunangal claimed that the government has scrapped more posts in the state government departments than it has filled, six months since coming to power.