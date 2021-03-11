Youth procures weapon for ‘fashion’, held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 31

The city police have nabbed a teenager for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol and bullets here on Monday. He was identified as Akashdeep Singh, alias Lilly Khera (19), a resident of Khera village in Gurdaspur.

Nirvail Singh, Investigating Officer, said he was nabbed from the Golden Gate area. During search, the police recovered a .32 calibre pistol along with two magazines and four live cartridges from him. A case under the Arms Act was registered against him.

During preliminary probe, he told the police that he bought the weapon from Bilaspur in Uttar Pradesh. He said he procured the weapon just for ‘fashion’. He left his education after completing matriculation. The police said he did not have any previous criminal record.

He was produced in court on Tuesday and brought on two-day police remand for further interrogation.