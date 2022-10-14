Youth robbed of car at gunpoint

Amritsar, October 13
Three armed persons robbed a youth of his car at gunpoint in the posh B-block area of Ranjit Avenue here on Thursday. The victim, driver of a property dealer, arrived at the B-block market for taking garments of his owner after leaving the owner’s children at the tuition centre.
Senior police officials, including ADCP Prabhjot Singh Virk and ACP Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, reached the spot and started a probe. They were analysing the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the spot to find some clues about the perpetrators. Ranjit Avenue police have registered a case against unidentified carjackers for now.
The victim, identified as Bony, a resident of Damganj area, told the police that he worked as a driver with a property dealer. He said he was sitting in the car when three armed persons reached the spot and sat in his car. They pointed a pistol at him and asked him to move to the front seat. He said they wanted to kidnap him also, but he jumped out of the car. The accused sped away in the car.
Virk said investigations were underway and accused would be arrested soon. He said CCTV cameras in the area were being analysed to find clues about the suspects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...