Youth robbed of car at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 13

Three armed persons robbed a youth of his car at gunpoint in the posh B-block area of Ranjit Avenue here on Thursday. The victim, driver of a property dealer, arrived at the B-block market for taking garments of his owner after leaving the owner’s children at the tuition centre.

Senior police officials, including ADCP Prabhjot Singh Virk and ACP Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, reached the spot and started a probe. They were analysing the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the spot to find some clues about the perpetrators. Ranjit Avenue police have registered a case against unidentified carjackers for now.

The victim, identified as Bony, a resident of Damganj area, told the police that he worked as a driver with a property dealer. He said he was sitting in the car when three armed persons reached the spot and sat in his car. They pointed a pistol at him and asked him to move to the front seat. He said they wanted to kidnap him also, but he jumped out of the car. The accused sped away in the car.

Virk said investigations were underway and accused would be arrested soon. He said CCTV cameras in the area were being analysed to find clues about the suspects.