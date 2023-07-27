Youth shoots himself dead

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 26

Bhupinder Singh Rahul (20), the only son of a known Tarn Taran merchant Bikram Singh Banti, died by suicide at his residence here at midnight.

The victim fired one shot at his head with the licensed revolver of his father. As soon as the family members heard the gunshot, they immediately rushed to his room and took him to a private hospital.

Taking his condition to be serious, the doctors referred him to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he succumbed to his injury on Wednesday.

#Tarn Taran