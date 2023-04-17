Youth shot at over minor scuffle in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 16

A minor altercation over a trivial issue led to firing on the 88 ft road falling under the Sadar police station here late last night.

A youth, identified as Suraj, was injured in the incident. Following initial probe, the police have booked six persons, while no arrest has been made so far.

Those booked have been identified as Happy Kalyan, Tejinder Nihangi, Harry Anda, Shubham Sharma and their two unidentified accomplices.

Prince Uppal, brother of the victim, told the police that he used to run a stall of coconut water at Ranjit Avenue. He said he was on his way back home around 10.30 pm yesterday. His brother was following him on another bike. When they reached near the 88 ft road on the Majitha road, the suspects met them near a vacant plot. He said he had a minor altercation with them over a trivial issue.

He said the suspects started a scuffle with him, while Shubham took out a pistol and fired at him. The bullet hit his brother Suraj in the chest. The accused then fled the spot leaving a scooter behind. He rushed his brother to a private hospital.

The Sadar police authorities said an investigation was under way to ascertain the reason behind the scuffle. Raids were on to nab the suspects.

A case has been registered under Sections 307, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

