Youth stabbed to death in Gharinda

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

A youth identified as Kuldeep Singh of Hamidpura village was stabbed to death by a man allegedly over a dispute involving a girl in the Gharinda police station area here last night.

The police booked suspect Gurdeep Singh of Hamidpura Colony in the Naraingarh area for murder. No arrest was made till now as the suspect was absconding.

The complainant, Harpal Singh, a resident of Basarke Gillage village, told the police that he and his friend Kuldeep were going towards GT Road in Chheharta from the latter’s residence in Hamidpura last night on his auto-rickshaw. He said when they reached near Dhillon bus wali gali, a youth signalled auto-rickshaw to stop. Harpal said when Kuldeep stopped his three-wheeler, the suspect pulled him out of the vehicle and started abusing and thrashing him. Harpal said he tried to intervene and stop them, but the suspect took out a sharp weapon and stabbed Kuldeep in ribs. The victim fell on the ground and started bleeding profusely. Harpal said he raised an alarm following which the suspect fled from the spot.

The complainant said with the help of a passerby, he rushed the victim to the Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sheetal Singh, SHO, Gharinda police station, said the police had registered a case under Section 302 of IPC and raids were on to arrest the suspect.

In the second incident, a man was beaten to death at Dhodiwind village falling under the Gharinda police station here. He was accused of stealing wheat. The deceased was identified as Gori Singh of Dhodiwind village. The police have booked five persons in this connection. They were identified as Bachittar Singh, his son Himmat Singh, Satnam Singh, Ram Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, all residents of the same village. The suspects were absconding and raids were on to arrest them, the Gharinda police station SHO said.