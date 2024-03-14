Youth urged to exercise franchise

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 13

Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) organised a district level programme under the banner of ‘Neighbourhood Youth Parliament’ at the local Sri Guru Arjun Dev Government College on Wednesday. Jasleen Kaur, District Youth Officer, presided over the programme and Simrandeep Singh, SDM, Tarn Taran, was the chief guest. The programme was attended by the students of the college.

SDM Simrandeep Singh, while speaking on the occasion, stressed that the youth who were registered as voters for the first time must cast their vote. Gurinder Kaur, principal of the college, in her address, stressed on women empowerment. She also spoke of the New Education Policy and women’s reservation. A competition was held on the topic of New Education Policy and the winners were given away prizes. A one-act play to make the youth aware of the importance of voting was held on the occasion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran