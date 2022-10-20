 Zonal Youth Fest kicks off : The Tribune India

Zonal Youth Fest kicks off

Students perform bhangra during the zonal youth festival at GNDU on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Zonal Youth Festival of government and Constituent Colleges and associates institutes of Guru Nanak Dev University started here today in fully packed Dasmesh Auditorium of the university. Prof Anish Dua, Dean, Student’s Welfare along with the chief guest inaugurated the festival. Prof Hardip Singh, OSD to VC, GNDU said the overall development of students was essential and for the same it was important to participate in cultural activities and other constructive pursuits. Prof Dua said though our activities seem repetitive, our enthusiasm could never wane away. The festival started with competition of bhangra, music and fine arts events. This festival will conclude on October 21. The items of bhangra, group, shabad-bhajan, group song, classical instrumental (Percussion), classical instrumental (Non-Percussion), classical music vocal solo were organised. Quiz (Prilimnary) competitions were also organised at the meeting hall of Dean, Student’s Welfare.

students take out cleanliness rally

A rally was organised with school students under the leadership of brand ambassador Mukesh Verma regarding the cleanliness campaign. The rally was organised by nagar council, Qadian regarding the cleanliness. On this occasion, municipal council executive officer Arun Kumar, cleaning campaign in-charge Nisha, Kamalpreet Singh, alias Raja, and sanitary inspector Sanjeev Soni were present. ADC Development Paramjit Kaur flagged off the rally that mostly comprised school students and citizens. Through this rally the city residents were encouraged to stop the use of single-use plastic, segregation of wet and dry waste separately, and keep the surroundings clean. Speaking on this occasion, ADC (D) Paramjit Kaur said it was the duty of every citizen to keep their surroundings clean and cooperate with the administration by following the rules.

Vet Health check-up camps

Veterinary surgical camps were organised by Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), Amritsar in which a team lead by Dr Urfeya Mirza from Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology, along with staff and interns from KCVAS, arranged health check-ups for bovines at Fattewal, Bhalot and Punga villages in Ajnala. Most of the surgical complaints were related to upward fixation of patella, commonly known as ‘Saran’. medical patellar desmotomy (MPD) was performed in these cases. The procedures done at the field level were demonstrated to students. A buffalo dairy farm of Motla village was also visited and all the animals were screened for various diseases and suggested the ideal management practices for better productivity and to reduce disease incidences. An equine farm was also visited in Chinna Karam Singh village to appraise the interns about horses and their rearing strategies. The camp concluded late in the evening.

National Pharmacy week observed

Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guru Nanak Dev University organised an awareness rally as a part of the ongoing pharmacy week celebrations. As many as 200 students led by the faculty members of the department participated in the event. Pharmacy week is celebrated throughout the country from October 17 to October 22. Various activities are being organised by the department for budding pharmacists. Prof Sarbjot Singh Behl, Dean, Academic Affairs flagged off the rally and conveyed his best wishes to the students and faculty members. Dr Balbir Singh, head of the department addressed the students and apprised them about the significance of pharmacists in society and elaborated on the theme of pharmacy week “Pharmacy united in action for healthier world”.

finance & marketing conclave at iim

Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar is set to go live with the sixth edition of its annual finance and marketing conclave. The conclave is scheduled to be held on October 29 in offline mode. Pariprekshya’22 aims to provide a platform where illustrious industry stalwarts with all-encompassing experiences in the finance and marketing domain can interact with budding managers and reflect on the dynamics and developments in the domain. The year’s theme for the first-panel discussion is in the finance domain – “ESG Trends in Financial Sector: The Prominence of ESG Today and Beyond”. The theme explores the prestige and evolutionary power that ESG holds and could be used to leverage the financial sector. The second-panel corresponding to the Marketing domain is based on the theme – “ Metaverse Marketing – It’s Here to Stay”. The theme encapsulates the critical trend in the market – Metaverse and its transformative power in the marketing domain.

CKD marks events related to Gurus

The office-bearers and members of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), along with the students and teachers of Sri Guru Harkrishan School, GT Road observed Jyoti Divas of the seventh Sikh Guru Har Rai Sahib and the gurtagaddi divas of the eighth Guru Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib at Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib.Honorary secretary, CKD, Savinder Singh Kathunangal and Honorary secretary, Ajit Singh Basra said 50 schools were being run by the CKD in the holy name of Bala Preetam Shri Guru Harkrishan Sahib where the propagation of sikhi and gurmat vidya were being imparted.

