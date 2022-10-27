Zonal youth fest kicks off at GNDU

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 26

Various classical, folk and fine-art performances were organised on the inaugural day of Zonal Youth Festival of ‘B’ zone at Guru Nanak Dev University. The youth festival for the colleges of Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran began today. The inauguration was graced by Prof Sarbjot Singh Behl, Dean Academic Affairs, at the Dasmesh auditorium. Prof Behl and Prof Anish Dua, Dean, Students Welfare, stressed the importance of youth festivals and student life.

The festival started with students performing bhangra, bhajan, Indian and folk orchestra. Classical instrumental and vocal solo competitions were held at the Guru Nanak Bhawan auditorium. A quiz was also organised at the university. Dr Tejwant Singh Kang, the Convener of the festivals, said a costume parade, a skit, a one-act-play will be organised on October 27. On October 28, a group dance and a gidha performance will be held. A prize distribution ceremony would also be organised.