Zonal youth fest off to colourful start at GNDU

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 2

The ‘B’ Zone Zonal Youth Festival of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) was inaugurated on Sunday on the university campus. Student-artistes from Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran are participating in music, theatre, dance, literary and fine art contests. In the bhangra competition, Guru Nanak College, Batala, got the first position, Sri Guru Angad Dev College, Khadur Sahib, second and Baba Ajay Singh Khalsa College, Gurdasnangal, third. In the freestyle dance competition, Onkar Singh was declared the best dancer.

Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean, Students’ Welfare, formally inaugurated the festival. Addressing students, he said, “Youth festivals are an integral part of student life.”

Dr Amandeep Singh, in-charge, Youth Welfare, said today, costume parade, mime, mimicry, skit and one-act plays were held at Dasmesh Auditorium.

