Zonal Youth Festival at GNDU

Amritsar: Around 800 student from various colleges of Amritsar participated in the Zonal Youth Festival of Guru Nanak Dev University. Competitions like costume parade, mime, mimicry, skit, and one-act play were held at the Dashmesh Auditorium. In the architecture department, competitions in rangoli, phulkari, mehandi, and poster-making were held. In the conference hall, the poetical symposium, elocution and debate competitions were organised. Dr Amandeep Singh, in charge, youth welfare department, said events like gidha, classical dance, group dance and quiz competition were organised on the occasion.

Parkash Purb celebrated

The Parkash Purb of the fourth Sikh guru, Guru Ramdas was celebrated by the Chief Khalsa Diwan with great reverence at the Chief Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib. Gurmati singing competitions organised by the Chief Khalsa Diwan Dharma Prachar Committee, 6 kirtani teams, who were in the first place among the 44 junior and senior teams of Diwan School, sang the Rachchi Bani of Sri Guru Ramdas in the prescribed ragas. Winning kirtani teams, their Gurmat Sangeet training teachers and principals, who performed well were honoured by the Diwan managers and Dharma Pracharak Committee. An exhibition was also held to make the students aware of the disappearing ancient stringed instruments.

DPS lifts Boys 2023 football Trophy

Delhi Public School, Amritsar succeeded in lifting North Zone 1 Inter DPS Football Boys 2023 trophy defeating DPS, Yamuna Nagar in a tough final win by 4-3. DPS hosted a three days North Zone 1 Inter DPS football tournament under the aegis of Delhi Public school Society, New Delhi. Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee Kartar Singh, IPS, was the chief guest. Out of the 13 teams that participated in this competition, four teams made it to the semi-finals which were DPS Yamuna Nagar, DPS Karnal, DPS Srinagar and DPS Amritsar. In a tightly contested final, DPS Amritsar ultimately defeated DPS Yamuna Nagar in a penalty shootout by 5-3. The third position, in the tournament was bagged by DPS Srinagar. Akaash Khandelwal, who attended the ceremony virtually congratulated all the winners for their outstanding performances.

Financial Literacy Programme at DAV

DAV International School, Amritsar under the aegis of CBSE Hubs of Learning organised a training programme for 101 teachers on Financial Literacy on October 26. The key resource person Anju Jain, a certified soft skills, pedagogy and e- content trainer with over 15 years of experience in different domains along with the financial trainers Kartik Sharma and Vanshika Mehra conducted this workshop for teachers under the flagship of the principal, Dr Anjana Gupta.

Girl Child Day celebrated at AGC

The Women Empowerment Cell of Amritsar Group of Colleges celebrated International Girl Child Day with a significant event focused on enhancing awareness and promoting the rights of girl children. A thought-provoking panel discussion addressing the Indian government’s imperative slogan, “Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao” was conducted. The panel of experts engaged in an insightful dialogue concerning the critical role of education in curbing the menace of female foeticide. It was unanimously agreed that empowering women through education is fundamental in eradicating this societal issue. Educated women have the potential to challenge and change mindsets. Chairman AGC Amit Sharma appreciated the remarkable initiative taken by Women Empowerment Cell in raising awareness and honouring exceptional students on International Girl Child Day.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU #Phulkari